WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Sell

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

WW International Stock Up 79.1 %

WW opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WW International by 138.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

