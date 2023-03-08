WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to Sell

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.
WW International Stock Up 79.1 %
WW opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $488.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of WW International
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
