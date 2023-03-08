W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 168.03% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 5.0 %

WTI stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $816.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

