W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.38 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 26.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $816.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.97. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W&T Offshore

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,046,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 204,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,757,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,992 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,734,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,957 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 77,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

