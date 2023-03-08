Wrapped Cardano One Day Volume Hits $42,047.37 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001464 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $11.18 billion and $42,047.37 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00425880 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.79 or 0.28786670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,556,027,433 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,105,669 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,556,027,433.16 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32637537 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $35,550.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

