Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 381.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.90% of Wolfspeed worth $116,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 112,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WOLF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $70.22. 779,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.55. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

