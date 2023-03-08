Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 22,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 58,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

