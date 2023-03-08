WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 6,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.03%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

