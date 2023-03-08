William Blair Comments on Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

NYSE:MEC opened at $14.71 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $4,149,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 178,084 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,547,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after buying an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81,036 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

