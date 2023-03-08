Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 331,875 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.83% of Western Digital worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Western Digital by 31.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,541,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $147,839,000 after buying an additional 1,098,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Digital by 883.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,449,000 after buying an additional 3,956,430 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,029,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 171,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,675,529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,635,000 after acquiring an additional 162,535 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Western Digital stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

