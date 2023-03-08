Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,187 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,564,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 377,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 134,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

