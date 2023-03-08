WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

WesBanco Trading Down 2.6 %

WSBC opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 555,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

