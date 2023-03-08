Wells Fargo & Company Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $233.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $188.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Argus upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.35.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $214.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.10. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

