Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMC Networks (AMCX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2023 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/1/2023 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2023 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – AMC Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2023 – AMC Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. 128,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,557. The company has a market cap of $909.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $43.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AMC Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

