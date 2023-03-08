WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.20

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.20 ($3.40) and last traded at €3.44 ($3.66), with a volume of 5789 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.30 ($3.51).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.88.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz

(Get Rating)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.