WAXE (WAXE) Price Tops $65.64 on Top Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $65.64 or 0.00298372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $180,197.33 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAXE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.00424264 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.38 or 0.28677473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAXE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAXE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.