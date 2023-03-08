WAX (WAXP) Price Down 24.7% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $158.31 million and $12.37 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,142,723 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,396,014,246.385557 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06645851 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,072,566.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

