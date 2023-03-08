WAX One Day Volume Reaches $10.42 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $157.16 million and $10.42 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,396,281,084 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,396,014,246.385557 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06645851 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,072,566.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

