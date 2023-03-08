Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Waste Management stock opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.11. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

