Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $49.57 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,243,736 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

