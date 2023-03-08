Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WJX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Wajax Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE WJX traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,762. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$17.25 and a 52-week high of C$25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$545.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

