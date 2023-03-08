Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of TSE WJX traded up C$0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$25.41. The company had a trading volume of 36,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$17.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.67. The stock has a market cap of C$543.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on WJX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

