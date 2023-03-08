Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.31 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00014932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $89.31 million and $5.01 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.3250908 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,646,995.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

