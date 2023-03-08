vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

VTVT stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.