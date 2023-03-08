vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTVT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

