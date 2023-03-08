vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.11. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
VTVT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.