VRES Price Hits $0.0420 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last week, VRES has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $105.03 million and approximately $1,598.54 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00038410 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021686 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00221428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04445008 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,280.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.