Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rating Reiterated by Aegis

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Aegis in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.

Volcon Stock Performance

VLCN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Volcon has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Volcon during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

