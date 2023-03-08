Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vivid Seats to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

SEAT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 736.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

