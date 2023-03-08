Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $16.66

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $14.55. Vita Coco shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 121,251 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $890.25 million, a PE ratio of 128.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ira Liran acquired 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

