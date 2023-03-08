Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.
VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
NYSE VST opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Vistra has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.
