Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

VST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE VST opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Vistra has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,296.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

