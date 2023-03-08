Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EDI opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 69,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

