Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $25.84.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
