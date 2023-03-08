Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

