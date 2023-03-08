Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NCV stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

