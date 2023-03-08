Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,946 shares of company stock worth $588,620 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,290,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,590,000 after acquiring an additional 586,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after buying an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,424,000 after buying an additional 76,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

