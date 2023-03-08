Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells $10,191.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Viasat Trading Up 2.4 %
VSAT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 407,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
