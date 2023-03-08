Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells $10,191.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSATGet Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viasat Trading Up 2.4 %

VSAT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 407,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.