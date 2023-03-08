Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Insider Sells $10,191.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $10,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Viasat Trading Up 2.4 %

VSAT stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 407,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Viasat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Viasat by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Viasat by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.