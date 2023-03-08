Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 222,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 634,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.