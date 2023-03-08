Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $15.01

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $16.50. Vertex shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 471,075 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,916,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,635,412.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,540. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

