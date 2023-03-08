Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
VRCA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.
