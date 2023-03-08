Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRCA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.03. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 271.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

