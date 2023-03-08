Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Purchased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,609 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.52% of Veritone worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 578,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 128.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 739,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 416,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritone by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 96,603 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 513.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

