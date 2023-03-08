Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.77 million.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 1.7 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 154.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 174,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

