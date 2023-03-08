VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $16.56. VEON shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29,437 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
