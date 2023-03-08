VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.91, but opened at $16.56. VEON shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 29,437 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in VEON by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282,470 shares in the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in VEON by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VEON by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

