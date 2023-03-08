Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 5.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.17. 147,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 679,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,396,966.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,692 shares in the company, valued at $9,396,966.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

