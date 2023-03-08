Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 5.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.17. 147,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 679,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $558,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.