Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 5.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.17. 147,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 679,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTYX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,033,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,396,966.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,375,455. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $60,666,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,913,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,135,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $37,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

