Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $53.39 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $53.39 million and $537,742.47 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00050380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,423,115,585 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

