Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,972,000 after purchasing an additional 355,649 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TROW opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

