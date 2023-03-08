Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

