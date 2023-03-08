Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.10 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $310.63 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.57.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

