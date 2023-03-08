Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,243,000 after purchasing an additional 899,439 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,169,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

