Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $369,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 5.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 23.9% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,193 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

