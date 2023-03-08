Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

