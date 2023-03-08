Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $365.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The stock has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

